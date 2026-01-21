Porto-Novo: The Republican Police dismantles a network distributing counterfeit medicines at the Grand Market

In Porto-Novo, the forces of the Republican Police have put an end to an illicit activity involving the sale of medicines of dubious origin at the capital’s main market, the Police Directorate said in an official statement posted on its institutional platforms.

The operation, based on information gathered beforehand, led to the arrest of two women suspected of possessing and selling medicines with no health guarantees or compliance with current standards.

During the search of the targeted shops, officers seized a substantial quantity of pharmaceutical products deemed counterfeit or of unknown origin, intended for sale to the general public.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of these medicines as well as any potential accountability beyond the individuals arrested.

The suspects have been placed in custody to allow investigators to continue their inquiries.

The police authorities stressed that this operation is part of a broader effort to combat the circulation of dangerous health products, which pose a serious risk to public health if left in the commercial circuit.

The leadership of the Republican Police also urged traders and citizens to exercise heightened vigilance against the sale of medicines without sanitary certification, reminding that putting such products into circulation constitutes an offense punishable under the applicable laws.