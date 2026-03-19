Resumption of hospital activities: medical trainees lift the suspension after meeting with Talon

The suspension of hospital internships observed in recent days by health science students in Benin has been lifted.

This decision comes after a meeting on March 16, 2026, between the head of state, Patrice Talon, and health professionals in training.

After the talks, the students decided to resume their hospital activities, thus ending the protest movement sparked in a context of tensions related to training conditions and the accountability of medical trainees.

This suspension occurred notably after concerns raised by students about their supervision and their exposure to risks in healthcare facilities. It also took place in a climate marked by judicial decisions involving doctors in training, which had sparked strong emotions in the medical community.



During the meeting, the President of the Republic provided clarifications on the reasons that led to the suspension of the internships, noting the need to reorganize and secure the practical training framework.

He also reassured the learners that their concerns would be taken into account and that appropriate solutions would be put in place.



In return, the students chose a conciliatory approach by lifting their suspension order, thereby enabling the normal resumption of activities in the hospitals.