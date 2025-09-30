Madagascar

Political crisis in Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina dissolves his government after deadly protests

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina announced on Monday, September 29, 2025, the dissolution of his government, following a wave of popular protests marked by violence that left at least 22 dead and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations.

By Edouard Djogbénou POLICY
Hungry
Illustration: Benews
2 min read
Google News Comment

This decision comes after several days of protests led mainly by young people, who denounced recurring water and power outages as well as the way the country is being run by the authorities in power.

In a televised address, the president said he acted in accordance with Article 54 of the Malagasy Constitution, thereby removing Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and his entire government from office.

Read also : Selection of the LD candidate duo: the party is not immune to frustrations despite its caution.

He also expressed his desire to “rebuild trust” and to initiate a process to form a new government.

The demonstrations, which began on September 25, were widely shared on social media, notably by groups of young people inspired by similar movements in Africa and Asia.

Protesters expressed their discontent with water and electricity shortages, corruption and persistent poverty, displaying symbols such as the Jolly Roger, the emblem of the Japanese anime series One Piece.

Read also : Benin: Daniel Edah says he escaped a trap and calls for “dignified” politics

The repression of the demonstrations was severe, with security forces using tear gas and rubber bullets. Scenes of looting and destruction were observed, notably in Antananarivo, the capital, where several public facilities were damaged.

This political crisis represents a major challenge for President Rajoelina, re-elected in 2023 in a controversial context. The dissolution of the government marks a turning point in managing the crisis, but the situation remains tense, with calls for the president’s resignation and fears of further escalation of violence.