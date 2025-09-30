Political crisis in Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina dissolves his government after deadly protests

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina announced on Monday, September 29, 2025, the dissolution of his government, following a wave of popular protests marked by violence that left at least 22 dead and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations.

This decision comes after several days of protests led mainly by young people, who denounced recurring water and power outages as well as the way the country is being run by the authorities in power.

In a televised address, the president said he acted in accordance with Article 54 of the Malagasy Constitution, thereby removing Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and his entire government from office.

He also expressed his desire to “rebuild trust” and to initiate a process to form a new government.

The demonstrations, which began on September 25, were widely shared on social media, notably by groups of young people inspired by similar movements in Africa and Asia.

Protesters expressed their discontent with water and electricity shortages, corruption and persistent poverty, displaying symbols such as the Jolly Roger, the emblem of the Japanese anime series One Piece.

The repression of the demonstrations was severe, with security forces using tear gas and rubber bullets. Scenes of looting and destruction were observed, notably in Antananarivo, the capital, where several public facilities were damaged.

This political crisis represents a major challenge for President Rajoelina, re-elected in 2023 in a controversial context. The dissolution of the government marks a turning point in managing the crisis, but the situation remains tense, with calls for the president’s resignation and fears of further escalation of violence.