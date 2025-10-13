Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina names the first members of his new government

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on Tuesday named the first members of his new government, prioritizing the security sector.

Manantsoa Rakotoarivelo Deramasinjaka has been appointed to head the Armed Forces, Andriantsarafara Rakotondrazaka became Minister Delegate for the National Gendarmerie, and Mandimby Ny Aina Randriambelo was named Minister of Public Security.

Indeed, Rajoelina reminded that the government’s priority is the protection of people and property, as well as the restoration of the rule of law. He also stressed the urgency of reviving the economy, arguing that “development needs stability”.

Furthermore, the new ministers will need to restore public order and gradually lift the curfew in order to support the recovery of the tourism and hotel sector. “I have placed my trust in you in this fight for security, against corruption and for the protection of the population”, said the head of state, who expects quick results to restore the public’s confidence in the security forces.