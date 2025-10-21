Nigeria: Victor Ikpeba urges the Super Eagles to seize their “second chance” for the 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian star Victor Ikpeba is urging the Super Eagles not to let their final chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup slip by.

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has urged the Super Eagles to make the most of their spot in the playoffs to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Despite a big 4-0 win over Benin, the side coached by Éric Chelle failed to qualify directly for the World Cup. The three-time African champions nevertheless secured a playoff spot by finishing second in Group C, behind South Africa.

Read also : Gayton McKenzie wants Nigeria to miss the 2026 World Cup, and the issue is causing controversy

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The Nigerians will face the Gabon Panthers in the playoff semi-final, a 100% West African tie scheduled next month in Morocco. The winner will then take on Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final.

“We can still qualify for the World Cup. It’s a second chance they absolutely must seize,” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football on SuperSport TV.