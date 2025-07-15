Nigeria: An academy to retrain cybercriminals into digital experts

- Publicité-

In the face of the alarming rise of cybercrime, Nigeria is opting for an innovative response. Instead of simply focusing on repression, the authorities announce the creation of an academy specializing in the professional retraining of former hackers.

This unprecedented program is aimed at individuals who often have a strong technical background, acquired outside official channels. The ambition is clear: to channel these skills towards legal and promising professions, such as cybersecurity or application development. Project sponsors believe that these unusual profiles can become valuable levers to accelerate the country’s digital transition.

The academy will offer tailor-made trainings, adapted to market needs. Financial support is also planned to facilitate their integration into the formal economic fabric.

This strategic choice marks a turning point. By betting on rehabilitation rather than exclusion, Nigerian authorities hope to both reduce recidivism and take advantage of a pool of talent that has so far been marginalized. Through this approach, Nigeria sends a strong signal: digital skills, even those coming from deviant paths, can be revalued for the benefit of innovation and development.

As the country strengthens its technological positioning in West Africa, this initiative could serve as a model. It illustrates a desire to build an inclusive digital economy, by transforming a scourge into an opportunity.