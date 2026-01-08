Niger: record seizure of more than ten million benzhexol tablets in Konni

A large anti-drug operation conducted by the Konni branch of the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (OCRTIS) in the Tahoua region (Niger) resulted in the seizure of an extraordinary shipment of narcotics and the arrest of two individuals.

The information was made public Monday evening by Niger’s national television.

Security forces seized 10.8 million benzhexol tablets, with an estimated value of nearly one billion CFA francs, or about 1.78 million U.S. dollars.

The goods, initially declared as being in transit, were transported aboard a truck.

According to information released by OCRTIS, the shipment was eventually unloaded in Konni before being transported by small vehicles to Nigeria.

The substances were then reconditioned, concealed in pharmaceutical products, and reintroduced into Niger. They fed both local circuits and certain artisanal gold mining sites, which had become zones of high consumption.

The two arrested suspects were presented to the local administrative authorities and will soon be brought before the courts.

Reacting to this seizure, the prefect of Konni department, Colonel Issa Yacouba, praised the professionalism of the forces involved. He stressed that this operation “reflects the firm will of the authorities to preserve a healthy, peaceful and secure environment, both at the national level and in the Konni department”.