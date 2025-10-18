N’dali: a large batch of weapons seized in an orange truck

A large consignment of war weapons was seized on Monday, October 13, 2025, in the commune of N’dali, in northern Benin.

The operation, carried out by elements of the Borgou-Alibori anti-fraud service under the supervision of Colonel Rodrigue Alofa, intercepted 16 assault rifles and 775 rounds carefully hidden in a truck carrying sacks of oranges.

The vehicle, registered in Benin and coming from Parakou en route to Kalalé, was subjected to a thorough search on the orders of Colonel Alofa. It was during this check that officers discovered the illicit cargo, cleverly concealed among the agricultural produce.

Read also : Benin: former MP Soulé Sabi Moussa has died

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The truck driver was immediately arrested and placed in custody. A judicial investigation has been opened to identify the networks involved, determine the exact origin of the weapons, and establish their final destination.

This spectacular seizure once again highlights the increased vigilance of security forces in the north of the country, a region particularly sensitive because of cross-border threats.

A year ago, the same customs unit had already seized several thousand rounds hidden in tricycles, confirming the persistence of trafficking attempts in this strategic area.

Read also : Education: recruitment of 350 educational advisors announced

.