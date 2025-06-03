Mali: Moumouni Guindo reviews 8 years of fighting corruption

- Publicité-

At the end of his term as head of the Central Office for Combating Illicit Enrichment (OCLEI), Moumouni Guindo submitted the institution’s final report to the Malian authorities. A groundbreaking document that reviews eight years of anti-corruption efforts, marked by progress but also serious issues to address.

Since its inception, the OCLEI has handled 63 corruption cases out of about a hundred received, involving nearly 40 individuals and the discovery of 500 properties. The total amount at stake is around 32 billion CFA francs. At the same time, around 2,000 asset declarations have been collected, largely thanks to a protocol signed with the Supreme Court.

But behind these numbers, the report highlights a worrying trend: the drastic drop in asset declarations. While there were 629 in 2018, only 60 were recorded in 2022 and 2023, a decrease of over 90% in five years. A warning already raised in a previous report submitted to the head of state.

Besides its monitoring activities, the OCLEI has also made its mark in the field of prevention: awareness campaigns, conferences, mobilizing young people and religious leaders. The institution also participated in the preparatory work for the Constitution promulgated in July 2023.

Internationally, the Office has signed 12 bilateral agreements to better track financial flows and mobilized 15 billion CFA francs in external resources. It has also conducted seven studies on transparency and prevention mechanisms for corruption.

During the report’s presentation, Moumouni Guindo highlighted a major legal weakness: the absence of the word “corruption” in the founding texts of the OCLEI. He recommends a legislative update to comply with international standards and extend the institution’s scope to the private sector, which is still unaffected.



The Prime Minister praised a “commendable record” and assured that the fight against illicit enrichment remains a priority for the Transition authorities. No successor has been announced yet, but the continuity of the OCLEI’s missions already seems assured.