Mali: Konna mayor abducted by armed men

Mali: Konna mayor abducted by armed men

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Ousmane Kampo, widely known as “Naba” and serving as mayor of the commune of Konna, has been abducted while carrying out his duties.

The kidnapping, which occurred on Tuesday, is reportedly attributed to the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate. The incident underscores the ongoing deterioration of security in central Mali.

According to local sources, the mayor was in his rice field preparing for the upcoming agricultural season when armed men suddenly appeared. He was reportedly taken by force without warning.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, multiple indicators suggest the operation was carried out by JNIM, which continues to exert significant control over large swathes of rural central Mali.

This is not the first time the group has targeted state officials or local leaders. Over the years, prefects, sub-prefects, teachers, and elected officials have been abducted. Their fates vary—some are executed, others held for years, and a few released following opaque negotiations, often involving ransom payments.

