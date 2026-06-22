United Kingdom: pressured to resign, Prime Minister Keir Starmer from Downing Street

Under unbearable pressure within his own camp following the defeat of the Labour Party in the recent parliamentary elections, Keir Starmer officially announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, June 22, 2026.

In a solemn address, the head of government stated that he would comply with the will of the Labour Party parliamentary group, which demanded an immediate change in leadership to usher in a new era.

“Every decision I made aimed to put the country I love first. That’s why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” said Keir Starmer, thus formalizing a forced departure that abruptly ends his term at the helm of the executive.

Having taken over the leadership of the Labour Party in 2020 and leading the party to a historic victory in 2024, his tenure at Downing Street ends prematurely under the weight of electoral setbacks.

​Andy Burnham positions himself as the strong favorite to succeed

​To fill the void left at the head of the government, the Labour Party will quickly organize to elect a new leader who will become, de facto, the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In this upcoming race, one name already stands out strongly: Andy Burnham.

​The current Mayor of Greater Manchester has just bolstered his national stature by winning decisively this weekend in a by-election that again opens the doors of Parliament to him. Reacting to the news on the social media platform X, Andy Burnham emphasized that Keir Starmer’s withdrawal marks the starting point of an institutional transition that must unfold in an orderly and responsible manner.

​“I will be a candidate in this process,” he promptly announced. Supported by a strong popular base and viewed by analysts as the overwhelming favorite for the position of Prime Minister, he is expected, barring any major surprises, to gain the massive confidence of elected officials from his party.

The official timeline for this internal election is already projected for the upcoming month of July.