“It’s party time”: MP Sounon Boké justifies his message before the CRIET

MP Soumaïla Sounon Boké appeared this Tuesday before the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) to explain a message he posted in a WhatsApp group on December 7, 2025, while information about a thwarted coup attempt in Cotonou was circulating.

The incriminating message, in which the MP wrote “it’s a party” accompanied by an emoji, had sparked a heated controversy and led to his arrest the day after the December 7 events.

The post had been interpreted by some as a form of support or trivialization of the aborted mutiny.

Before the CRIET judges, the parliamentarian had the opportunity to clarify his position. Soumaïla Sounon Boké explained that his message had been taken out of context, assuring that it did not in any way signify an approval of the coup attempt or incitement to rebellion. He stressed that his intention had been misinterpreted, emphasizing his commitment to the constitutional order and social peace.

The elected official explained that his message was intended for another group in which there was talk of organizing a party. But by mistake, the message landed in this forum. He claimed to have sent the message from his sports venue, which explains the destabilization error.

The parliamentarian argues that he cannot take pleasure in this coup, all the more so since the head of state has only four months left in office.

During his hearing, his counsel, Aboubacar Baparapé, argued for a case-by-case assessment of the message, recalling that it was a publication in a private group. The defense therefore requested provisional release for his client. The request was rejected by the CRIET.