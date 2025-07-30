Increase in postal rates from 2026: here are the new rates

- Publicité-

Starting from January 1, 2026, the postage rates for mail and packages will experience a new average increase of 7.4%, according to an announcement from La Poste on Monday, July 28, 2025. This increase, driven by the need to guarantee the quality and longevity of the universal postal service, comes in a context of continuous decline in the volume of sent mail.

While the price of the green letter will go from 1.39 to 1.52 euros, the 20g registered letter will climb to 6.11 euros, up from 5.74 currently. La Poste, faced with an annual loss of 500 million euros in revenue due to mail attrition, insists on the urgency of adjusting its rates to compensate for an underfunded public service mission. In 2023, this under-compensation amounted to 1.2 billion euros.

Renewed for ten years in its role as provider of the universal postal service, La Poste reminds that this increase should not weigh on households, their annual postal budget being estimated at 28 euros on average. A cost that could even decrease by 6% in 2026, according to the public group.

A survival strategy in a changing postal landscape

Beyond classic postage, the rates for the plus service letter and the e-red letter will respectively rise to 3.47 euros (+0.32 €) and 1.60 euro (+0.11 €). The international letter (up to 20g) will reach 2.25 euros. On the package side, Colissimo shipments will increase by 3.4% on average.

To mitigate the impact of this increase, La Poste indicates that users of the MonTimbrenLigne service will receive discounts based on the weight of their shipment. But despite these adjustments, it is indeed the structural transformation of the postal model that is at stake.

With a global turnover of 34.6 billion euros in 2024, La Poste is trying to maintain the balance between public service missions and economic viability, in a world where paper mail is becoming increasingly rare.