In Porto-Novo, a stolen PCX motorcycle resurfaces in traffic: the dealer is jailed

A peculiar case of alleged motorcycle theft was heard on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Porto-Novo Court of First Instance.

At the heart of the case is a PCX-brand motorcycle identified by its owner while it was circulating freely in the city, several months after its disappearance.

The events date back to October 2025. Four months later, the victim allegedly identified her motorcycle in traffic despite a repaint and the modification of some components.

Convinced it was indeed her stolen machine, she allegedly immobilized it, thereby triggering legal proceedings.

On the stand, the defendant, described as a motorcycle dealer, said he had acquired the vehicle in Nigeria, at the express request of a client who was also present in the courtroom. That client acknowledged buying the motorcycle, while admitting not having the administrative documents, claiming he had not yet paid the full price agreed.

In response to these statements, the victim maintained her version, arguing that the motorcycle belonged to her and had been fraudulently taken. The confrontation then focused on examining the physical clues, the conflicting versions, and the documents presented by the different parties.

A fourth witness was also heard to shed light on the circumstances of acquisition and resale of the motorcycle. The hearing was thus marked by a meticulous analysis of the facts, pitting the former presumed owner, the new buyer, and the dealer, all linked by a chain of transactions now called into question.

At the end of the debates, the defendant remains in custody awaiting further proceedings and additional evidence.