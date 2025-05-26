“I kind of like the way he stops me from dancing in public,” says Ivorian singer Josey

- Publicité-

Ivorian singer Josey has opened up about why her partner, former footballer Serey Dié, doesn’t want her dancing Mapouka in public.

The popular artist recently addressed a question that has intrigued many of her fans: why she no longer performs the traditional Ivorian Mapouka dance. Appearing on Life Week-end, Josey candidly shared the reason behind this personal choice.

“Well, let me answer your question with another question, as a true Ivorian woman: when you love something, do you really want to see it exposed everywhere? No,” she said. For her, Serey Dié’s restriction isn’t about control, but rather a sign of deep affection.

“We Ivorians have this pride, this ego we don’t always name. When we love someone or something, we don’t want to see it just anywhere, in any context,” she explained.

- Publicité-

“It’s like your favorite perfume—you don’t want everyone to wear it all the time, everywhere. Or a beautiful outfit—you want it to feel special, not overexposed.”

According to Josey, it’s a form of sincere protection. “He’s protecting what he loves. And I kind of like the way he stops me from dancing in public. It’s his ‘private reserve’… and I really love that,” she admitted.

Her comments sparked a wave of online reactions, with some applauding the intimacy of the gesture and others debating the broader question of freedom for female artists. But for Josey, the decision is personal and fully embraced.