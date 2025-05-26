GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search

“I kind of like the way he stops me from dancing in public,” says Ivorian singer Josey

Celebrity
By Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.read
HomePeopleCelebrity“I kind of like the way he stops me from dancing in public,” says Ivorian singer Josey
Josey et Serey Dié @ FB
Josey et Serey Dié @ FB
- Publicité-

Ivorian singer Josey has opened up about why her partner, former footballer Serey Dié, doesn’t want her dancing Mapouka in public.

The popular artist recently addressed a question that has intrigued many of her fans: why she no longer performs the traditional Ivorian Mapouka dance. Appearing on Life Week-end, Josey candidly shared the reason behind this personal choice.

“Well, let me answer your question with another question, as a true Ivorian woman: when you love something, do you really want to see it exposed everywhere? No,” she said. For her, Serey Dié’s restriction isn’t about control, but rather a sign of deep affection.

“We Ivorians have this pride, this ego we don’t always name. When we love someone or something, we don’t want to see it just anywhere, in any context,” she explained.

- Publicité-

“It’s like your favorite perfume—you don’t want everyone to wear it all the time, everywhere. Or a beautiful outfit—you want it to feel special, not overexposed.”

According to Josey, it’s a form of sincere protection. “He’s protecting what he loves. And I kind of like the way he stops me from dancing in public. It’s his ‘private reserve’… and I really love that,” she admitted.

Her comments sparked a wave of online reactions, with some applauding the intimacy of the gesture and others debating the broader question of freedom for female artists. But for Josey, the decision is personal and fully embraced.

- Publicité-

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

“Professional football is over”: Stéphane Sessègnon announces his retirement

Benin

“I’ve never had a problem with any artist,” Nikanor addresses the “Adjapiano” controversy

Ivory Coast

“Watching my mother suffer without being able to help her is my greatest pain,” says Claire Bahi

World

Vietnam: Brigitte Macron appears to slap President Macron upon arrival

Benin

“Never disrespect my daughter again…” — Camille Makosso puts Axel Merryl in his place

Europe

London: rapper Chris Brown taken into custody over nightclub assault

Ivory Coast

“I almost raised my hand at him”: Eudoxie Yao speaks out on breakup with Grand P

Europe

Real Madrid: Raul Asensio facing possible prison over child pornography charges

Ivory Coast

“With Suspect 95, it became toxic” — Didi B opens up about their strained relationship

Ivory Coast

Didi B, Himra or Suspect 95? Angelo Kabila makes his pick

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved