Yaya Touré accused of “romance fraud.”

The former captain of the Elephants, Yaya Touré, is the subject of a complaint for ‘romantic fraud’ filed by a former journalist, in a scandal that is shaking Ivory Coast.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

The former Ivorian international Yaya Touré is reportedly in trouble. The former Manchester City midfielder is accused by a former journalist of having taken advantage of his romantic relationship for personal and financial motives. According to information published by a close associate of Anicette Konan, a former journalist and alleged partner of Yaya Touré, audiovisual files posted online reveal that the ex-captain of the Elephants would have asked his partner to terminate a pregnancy resulting from their liaison. The relationship between the two is said to have lasted from May 2024 to May 2025, a period during which Anicette Konan says that Yaya Touré had promised her marriage.

The former journalist filed a complaint with the Prosecutor of the Republic at the Abidjan court, accusing him of ‘romantic fraud’. In response to these accusations, Yaya Touré strongly denied any wrongful act and stated that the alleged evidence was ‘false’. Ivory Coast’s judiciary will now have to decide in this sensitive case that blends celebrity, private life and serious accusations.





