Houndégnon appeal trial: defense pleads jurisdiction of appeals chamber

The appeal trial of the former Director General of the Republican Police, Louis-Philippe Houndégnon, opened on Monday, October 20, 2025, before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET).

Houndégnon, who is being prosecuted for electronic harassment and incitement to rebellion, along with his co-accused nephew, is challenging the lower court’s ruling of lack of jurisdiction.

From the outset of the proceedings, the defense focused its arguments on the question of the court’s jurisdiction. According to Fidèle Abouta, one of the defense attorneys, the lower court’s ruling of lack of jurisdiction is based solely on an excerpt of a telephone conversation between Houndégnon and former Minister Moudjaïdou Soumanou. Abouta argues that this evidence is insufficient to reclassify the charges as criminal offenses.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

“No element in the file justifies the transfer of this case to the criminal chamber,” Abouta insisted, urging the Court to declare itself competent to hear the case on its merits.

Challenge to the Detention Order

Another defense attorney, François Kèkè, raised a major procedural irregularity. He claimed that the detention order issued against his client was signed by the special prosecutor at 1 p.m., while Louis-Philippe Houndégnon was still at the Criminal Brigade.

“This order is therefore null and void, as it was issued without the accused being present,” Kèkè argued, calling for the immediate lifting of the detention measure.

Read also : Benin: construction of five science high schools and a Higher Normal School

The prosecution maintains that there is no irregularity. The special prosecutor upheld the charges, reiterating that the allegations against the former police chief fall within the jurisdiction of the CRIET.

In the first instance, the prosecution had requested a two-year prison sentence and a fine of five million CFA francs against Houndégnon, while seeking the acquittal of his nephew on the grounds of reasonable doubt.

After several hours of technical debate, the Court adjourned the case for deliberation until December 1, 2025.

This new judicial round will be decisive for the former police chief, who has contested the legality of the proceedings against him from the beginning.