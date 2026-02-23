Gianluca Prestianni suspended after accusations targeting Vinícius Júnior

Accused of making racist remarks towards Vinícius Júnior during the first leg in Lisbon, Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has received a provisional one-match ban handed down by UEFA, pending the final conclusion of the investigation.

The decision had been anticipated; it is now official. UEFA announced the provisional one-match ban for Gianluca Prestianni, SL Benfica’s winger, following discriminatory conduct during the first leg against Real Madrid.

The alleged incidents date back to the match played in Lisbon, where the young Argentine allegedly directed racist remarks at Vinícius Júnior. The accusation immediately drew indignation from the Real Madrid side, while Prestianni firmly disputed the facts.

Taking up the case, UEFA opened an investigation into discriminatory conduct. After reviewing the initial elements, it decided to impose a provisional one-match suspension. As a result, the 20-year-old player will be unable to participate in the return leg scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In its statement, UEFA adds that this measure “does not invalidate any decision that may be taken later” once the investigation is fully conducted and presented to the competent disciplinary bodies. The case remains open, in a context still sensitive around discriminatory acts and remarks on European pitches.





