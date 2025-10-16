Friendly: Brazil will face Senegal and Tunisia in November

Senegal and Tunisia will face Brazil next November in two high-profile matches aimed at fine-tuning their preparation ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Qualified for the 2026 World Cup, Senegal and Tunisia are already thinking about AFCON 2025. And both teams will play a friendly against Brazil next November. The Lions of Teranga will take on the Auriverdes at London’s Emirates Stadium on November 15, during the final international window. The information was announced this Thursday by the Senegalese Football Federation on its social media.

Meanwhile, Tunisia will face the Seleção on November 18 at the Decathlon Arena in Lille. The two teams met at the Parc des Princes just before the 2022 World Cup, and Brazil won 5-1.

🚨ANNONCE : BRÉSIL – TUNISIE⚽️



La Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy accueillera la rencontre Brésil-Tunisie, le mardi 18 novembre 2025 à 20h30.



🎟️Prévente sur le site du stade lundi 20 octobre à 11h00

Inscrivez-vous à l'alerting🛎️

👉https://t.co/iBlFR2oiyf pic.twitter.com/H3fOIExXm9 — Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy (@DecathlonArena) October 16, 2025





