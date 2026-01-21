Fire at CHUD-Borgou: one building affected, damage assessment underway

A fire broke out in the afternoon on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at the Borgou Departmental University Hospital Center (CHUD-Borgou) in Parakou.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

The incident affected one of the establishment’s buildings, causing significant material damage.

According to information reported by Le Matinal, the fire broke out around 4 p.m., sparking great concern among the healthcare staff, patients, and local residents.

The exact causes of the fire are not yet known.

Alerted, the competent services intervened to contain the flames and secure the premises. At this stage, no official toll has been released regarding possible human losses. An assessment of the material damage is underway.

Technical officers, notably from the Société béninoise d’énergie électrique (SBEE), have been mobilized to carry out the usual checks, in order to determine the origin of the incident and assess the impact on the hospital’s facilities.

The hospital and administrative authorities are expected to issue an official statement to clarify the circumstances of the fire and the measures envisaged to ensure the continuity of health services at this northern reference center of the country.