Feminine CAN 2026: Cameroon, Morocco, and Algeria qualify for the quarter-finals

The group phase of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has delivered its first verdicts. Cameroon, Morocco, and Algeria are the first teams to secure their places in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The quarter-final bracket for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is starting to take shape. Three teams have already confirmed their qualification for the next round: Cameroon, Morocco, and Algeria. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon were the first to claim their ticket to the quarter-finals. The Cameroonian team won against Ghana (1-0) on Sunday during the second matchday of the group phase.

With six points on the board after two matches, and one more game yet to play, Cameroon sits at the top of Group D. This victory ensures the Cameroonian women a spot among the top two teams in their group, guaranteeing qualification, even before their last match against Cape Verde.

Morocco Confirms Its Favourite Status

As the host country of the competition, Morocco also secured its qualification after finishing first in Group A. The Lionesses of the Atlas drew against Senegal (0-0) on Monday night in Rabat, in a highly contested match. With seven points earned in the group stage, the Moroccan team leads over Algeria and ensures first place in the group.

On their part, Algeria secured qualification with a convincing victory against Kenya (2-0). This success allows the Fennecs women to finish second in Group A with six points from three matches, behind Morocco. The three African teams continue their journey in this 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with the ambition of reaching the semi-finals.