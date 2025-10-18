Benin

Education: recruitment of 350 educational advisors announced

The Council of Ministers, meeting in ordinary session this Wednesday under the chairmanship of Head of State Patrice Talon, approved the recruitment of new trainee pedagogical advisers and trainee inspectors of secondary education for the year 2025.

According to the Presidency’s communications directorate, this recruitment covers a total of 350 candidates, divided between 300 trainee pedagogical advisers and 50 trainee inspectors.

The aim of this initiative is to strengthen staffing in secondary education to modernize the education system and ensure quality supervision of students in secondary schools.

The specific arrangements for the recruitment process will be announced later by the competent authorities.

