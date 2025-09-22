BY COUNTRIES
DR Congo

DRC: Vital Kamerhe resigns as President of the National Assembly

Policy
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Vital Kamerhe
Vital Kamerhe, président de la chambre basse en RDC
Vital Kamerhe announced his resignation as president of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Resignation of Vital Kamerhe, president of the National Assembly. This decision, which came after several days of intense tensions, follows a petition initiated by deputies from the UDPS and other parties. He is accused of mismanagement and obstructing parliamentary oversight.

The complaints against the now-former president of the Assembly, Vital Kamerhe, relate in particular to what is seen as opaque management of parliamentary funds and a lack of alignment with the priorities of the ruling majority.

Despite his attempts to calm internal disagreements, Kamerhe failed to retain enough support to remain in office.

For several observers, this downfall mainly reflects a political power struggle within the Union sacrée, the presidential coalition. The UDPS, President Félix Tshisekedi’s party, would be seeking to strengthen its grip on the institution by weakening allies who have become burdensome.

The vacancy of the post is now being filled on an interim basis by Isaac Tshilumbayi, first vice-president of the Assembly. A quick election for the new bureau is expected.

