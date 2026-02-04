Digital campuses: the government launches the deployment of modular blocks for distance education.

As part of modernizing higher education, the government is undertaking full project-management and equipment-supply missions for the installation of modular blocks dedicated to digital campuses within public universities.

This initiative is part of the implementation of a large distance-education project aimed at sustainably strengthening the quality of university education. Its operationalization relies on creating an integrated digital ecosystem, combining modern digital campuses, modular and connected distance-education rooms, a national online learning platform, as well as open, structured, and accessible educational resources.

Beyond technological innovation, these arrangements address very concrete challenges. They will help relieve overcrowded lecture halls, reduce geographic disparities in access to higher education, and anchor Benin’s public universities in the global momentum of digital education.

For this first phase of the project, 4,000 training slots are planned, distributed across Cotonou, Parakou, Natitingou, Porto-Novo and Abomey-Calavi. A milestone that marks a turning point toward a more connected, more inclusive university that is better adapted to the contemporary demands of higher education.