Devastating fire at the Bohicon market: the town hall stands with the affected female traders

Devastating fire at the Bohicon market: the town hall stands with the affected female traders

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Mairie De Bohicon
Mairie De Bohicon,@: LEMATINAL
A violent fire broke out on the night of July 24 to 25, 2025, at the central market in Bohicon, ravaging several warehouses and completely consuming the goods they housed.

Occurred in the early hours of Thursday, the disaster has plunged many traders into disarray, faced with the sudden loss of their assets painstakingly built up over the years.

In the face of the magnitude of the disaster, the mayor of the commune of Bohicon, Rufino d’ALMEIDA, then on a mission outside the city, immediately dispatched an official delegation to the field. This emergency mission was led by Sylvestre Adongnibo, president of the Economic and Financial Affairs Commission, accompanied by several municipal councilors. Their goal: to assess the damage and deliver a message of support and solidarity to the victims.

On site, the municipal delegation was able to measure the extent of the losses. Between burned warehouses and goods reduced to ashes, a whole segment of local economic activity has come to a halt.

On behalf of the mayor, Sylvestre Adongnibo urged the affected traders to approach the president of the market management committee without delay. A formal registration operation for the victims is underway, a necessary prerequisite for an objective assessment of the losses.

This process aims to lay the foundations for an appropriate response from the municipality. “It is not simply about noticing. It is about acting,” declared a member of the delegation.

The challenge is clear: to enable the victims to benefit, as soon as possible, from adequate support to recover from this tragedy.

The Bohicon town hall, through this prompt reaction intends to demonstrate responsibility in face of a situation that directly affects the lives of hundreds of families. The census of the victims, the first stage of a support plan, continues. In the meantime, communal solidarity is being established.

