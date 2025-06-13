Crash in India: The Chilling Account of the Sole Survivor of Flight AI171

- Publicité-

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Air India crashed on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, western India. The aircraft, operating flight AI171 to London-Gatwick, was carrying 242 people on board. The accident resulted in the death of nearly all of the occupants, as well as numerous casualties on the ground. Only one passenger miraculously survived the disaster.

The crash occurred just minutes after takeoff. Initial indications suggest the plane experienced a sudden loss of control before crashing into a building on a nearby medical campus. Images shared on social media and Indian media show a mass of charred debris, a thick plume of smoke, and scenes of panic among rescuers and locals.

The human toll is heavy. 241 people perished on board the aircraft, including passengers and crew members. The impact also caused significant damage on the ground, resulting in at least 28 deaths and 60 injuries among residents and hospital staff present at the scene. In total, the number of victims amounts to approximately 269, a figure that could change depending on the condition of the most severely injured.

The Miracle of Seat 11A

Against all odds, one man survived the accident. He is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin. Seated in seat 11A, located near an emergency exit, he managed to escape from the aircraft under still unclear circumstances. Interviewed by the press from his hospital bed, he explained acting on instinct: “When the door opened, I saw a space and just jumped. I don’t know how I survived.”

Police sources confirmed that the man reportedly jumped from the plane after the impact, which would explain how he escaped the fire and the collapse of the structure. He suffers from several injuries—namely to the chest, feet, and eyes—but his condition is now stable. His testimony could prove crucial in reconstructing the last moments of the flight.

After the accident, Indian authorities quickly launched an investigation. The Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is handling the case, assisted by U.S. experts from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft manufacturer Boeing, as well as General Electric, the engine manufacturer of the Dreamliner, are also participating in the investigations.

- Publicité-

A black box has already been located and retrieved from the wreckage. Its analysis will allow investigators to trace cockpit conversations, flight parameters, and any alerts received before the accident. Initial results are expected in the coming weeks. At this stage, investigators are not ruling out any possibilities, whether mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, or sabotage.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the tragedy the following day, accompanied by several members of his government. A moment of silence was observed in Parliament, and a special fund was allocated for compensating the families of the victims. Local authorities were also mobilized to facilitate the identification of the bodies and coordinate the care of the injured.

The crash has also rekindled concerns about air safety in India, one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. While Air India’s fleet has undergone significant modernization in recent years with the acquisition of new aircraft like the Dreamliner, this accident also raises many questions about maintenance, pilot training, and in-flight emergency management.