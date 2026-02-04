Cotonou: SIRAT announces nighttime traffic disruptions on several strategic corridors

The Society of Road Infrastructures and Territorial Development (SIRAT SA) announces temporary traffic disruptions in several strategic areas of Cotonou, due to nighttime maintenance work on road safety equipment.

In a press release, the company informs that repair operations on crash barriers, guard rails and beacons will be carried out from Friday, January 30 to Friday, February 20, 2026. The interventions will take place exclusively at night, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., in order to limit the impact on daytime traffic.

Two major traffic corridors are particularly affected. They are the corridor linking the Godomey interchange to Calavi Kpota via Arcon Ville, and the route from the Dédokpo junction, near Ciné Concorde, via Saint-Michel and the Tokpa Bridge.

On these stretches, significant slowdowns are expected throughout the entire works period.

The SIRAT SA specifies that these interventions are part of a strategy to secure the urban road network, with the involved equipment playing a key role in accident prevention.

It calls on road users to stay vigilant, to respect the temporary signage, and recommends, where possible, using alternative routes to avoid the work zones.