Cotonou: launch of the census of taxi, motorcycle, tricycle and related drivers

The Cotonou City Hall officially launched the census of taxi, motorcycle, and tricycle drivers and other similar vehicles, with the aim of organizing, regulating, and modernizing urban transport in Benin’s economic capital.

This operation, part of a broader effort to strengthen sector management, aims to establish a comprehensive database of the stakeholders in these transport sub-sectors.

At the launch, city authorities invited supervisors, operators, and drivers involved to present themselves at specialized centers to register. These census platforms have been set up at various strategic points across the city to make the process more accessible to the public.

According to city officials, this census aims to address several major issues. It is about better regulating informal transport activities, ensuring the safety of road users, and also improving the collection of statistical data useful for planning urban mobility policies.

This process will also help identify drivers who are actively operating, verify the validity of administrative documents (driving licenses, insurance, and vehicle registration), and establish direct communication channels between the authorities and transport actors.

The city hall specified that the information collected will be used to set up training, social insurance, and appropriate protection mechanisms.

Operators and drivers concerned are asked to appear before the deadline set by the municipality, with the required documents, in order to benefit from registration in the official directory.

Ultimately, this census should facilitate regulation of the sector and contribute to safer and more organized mobility in the Cotonou metropolitan area.