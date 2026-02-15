Corruption Perceptions Index 2025: Benin Maintains Its Global Position

Benin retains its place in the global ranking of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2025 according to data from the report published by the international organization Transparency International.

The CPI, which assesses the perceived level of corruption in the public sector across 180 countries, remains an influential barometer of governance and transparency.



In the most recent edition, Benin ranks 70th worldwide, with a score reflecting a relatively moderate perception of corruption compared with the majority of ranked countries. This positioning is close to that observed the previous year, underscoring a certain stability in the international perception of the country on this key issue.

On the African continent, Benin ranks among the best-rated countries. According to regional data, it shares the 8th African position with several other countries, behind nations such as Seychelles, Cape Verde, Rwanda, or Mauritius.



The Corruption Perceptions Index is based on multiple sources of expertise and survey data, which measure the perception of the level of corruption in the public sector using criteria such as the integrity of civil servants, the transparency of institutions, and the implementation of oversight mechanisms.



While this ranking does not necessarily reflect the exact reality of daily practices, it remains a widely used reference by policymakers, business operators and international partners to assess the governance environment and anti-corruption efforts.



In this context, maintaining Benin’s position within the CPI 2025 can be interpreted as a sign of relative consistency in the country’s efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability in public governance. Authorities and civil society actors are regularly called upon to continue institutional reinforcement actions to consolidate these gains and further improve international perception.