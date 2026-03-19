Clashes between police and residents in Bassila: one dead and several injured

An outbreak of unrest broke out in the night of Monday, March 16, 2026 in Manigri, a locality in the Bassila commune, in the Donga department. Clashes pitted residents against security forces, according to information reported by Radio Fraternité FM.

The provisional toll reports one death and several injuries. At the origin of the violence was an incident involving a herder suspected of stealing cashew nuts from a farmer’s field. According to local authorities, the individual was said to have been surprised in the act by the field’s owner. Arrested, he allegedly brandished a machete, prompting intervention by people close to the farmer, who managed to subdue him.

The various parties involved were then taken to the police station. Measures were reportedly taken to ensure the suspect’s medical care before questioning. However, the situation became unmanageable when youths involved in his arrest were arrested for alleged acts of violence.

This decision provoked the anger of part of the population. Some residents reportedly attempted to attack the police station to demand the release of the people arrested. The situation deteriorated, leading to exchanges of gunfire between the security forces and protesters.

Contacted by Solidarité FM, the head of the Manigri arrondissement said that calm was gradually returning thanks to the strengthening of the security deployment.

The injured were evacuated to health centers. The body of the victim was taken to the morgue of Bassila hospital.