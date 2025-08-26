CHAN 2025: Madagascar knocks out Sudan and advances to the final

- Publicité-

Madagascar secured its ticket to the CHAN 2025 final after its win over Sudan (1-0). A deserved victory for the Barea, who finished the match with 10 men.

For the first time in its history, Madagascar will contest the final of the African Nations Championship. The Barea booked their place in the CHAN 2025 final after their win over Sudan this Tuesday. Against the Jediane Falcons this afternoon, the Malagasy won 1-0.

Defensively solid and resilient, Madagascar got the better of their opponent thanks to a Toky goal in extra time (116th). The Malagasy kept their advantage until the final whistle despite being a man down after Rzafimaro was sent off (79th, second yellow card).

Madagascar is in the final and will face the winner of the other semifinal between Morocco and Senegal. A clash between the defending champion and the three-time winner of the competition.