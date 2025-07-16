BY COUNTRIES
CEP 2025 in Benin: the results of the sick people’s session are already available

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
The Exams and Competitions Department of the Ministry of Early Childhood and Primary Education released the results of the special sick student’s session for the Primary Studies Certificate (CEP) on July 11, 2025.

The 2025 CEP sick student’s session officially came to an end with the release of the results by Service Note no.0083/DEC/MEMP/STEC/S, dated July 11, 2025. This initiative aims to ensure equity in the evaluation of students who were unable to participate in the main session for medically justified reasons.

According to data shared by the Exams and Competitions Department (DEC), 89.81% of the candidates passed their CEP session of June 2025. This performance slightly surpasses the previous year, where the national pass rate for all sessions combined was 89.67%.

Resultats-CEP-2025-Session-des-maladesDownload
