CAF Confederation Cup: Coton FC knocked out

End of the road for Coton FC. The Benin runner-up was eliminated from the 2025-2026 Confederation Cup after their heavy defeat (0-3) against FC San Pedro of Ivory Coast, this Saturday, October 25, at Kégué Stadium in Lomé.

Despite the 1-1 draw obtained in the first leg on the Ivorians’ turf, the Coton Boys couldn’t confirm at home. Dominated from the start of the match, they conceded the opening goal in the 12th minute, before seeing their opponents double the lead shortly before the break. Trailing 0-2 at halftime, Yusuf Salisu’s men never found the resources to turn things around.

In the second half, FC San Pedro sealed the match’s fate by scoring a third goal, definitively crushing Beninese hopes. The aggregate score of the two-legged tie (1-4) ends the continental adventure of the Ouidah club, which therefore will not take part in the group stages of the competition.