Burkina Faso-Mali-Niger: the AES is preparing a common position ahead of the UN summit.

The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger adopted a common diplomatic roadmap on June 20, 2026, in Bamako for the second year of the AES Confederation. The meeting resulted in measures to coordinate international positions, particularly in preparation for the UN General Assembly in September, amid ongoing security tensions in the Sahel region.

The foreign ministers of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) held a working session on June 20, 2026, in Bamako dedicated to the Diplomacy pillar of the roadmap for the second year of the Confederation, adopting several measures aimed at coordinating the positions of the three member states on the international stage, according to the final communiqué issued after the meeting.

The session was chaired by Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, the foreign minister of Burkina Faso, which holds the rotating presidency of the Confederation. The Malian delegation was led by Abdoulaye Diop, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while the Nigerien delegation was headed by Bakary Yaou Sangaré, minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Nigeriens Abroad. The ministerial meeting was preceded by a preparatory meeting of senior officials from the three countries on June 17 and 18.

The ministers adopted measures focusing on three areas: strengthening diplomatic coordination among the three member states, harmonizing positions within international bodies, and diversifying the Confederation’s external partnerships. They also agreed to continue discussions on establishing a common confederal diplomatic map aimed at streamlining the external coverage of the three countries.

Common Position at the UN in September 2026

The preparation for the 81st regular session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for September 2026 in New York, was among the concrete points agreed upon during the meeting. The three countries agreed to intensify their consultations to defend common positions on major regional and international issues. The heads of diplomatic missions and consular posts of the three countries were invited to strengthen joint initiatives within their respective jurisdictions.

The ministers praised the progress made in consolidating the institutional architecture of the Confederation, citing the ratification and entry into force of several confederal legal instruments since the establishment of the AES. They also agreed to enhance coordination between the communication structures of the three states in order to provide concerted responses to what they describe as hostile narratives against the Confederation.

Condemnation of Attacks in Mali and Niger

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the three ministers to condemn the attacks carried out against member states of the Confederation. They denounced the assaults on April 25, 2026, in Mali, which they attribute to terrorist groups seeking to destabilize Mali’s transitional institutions, and commended the response of the Malian Armed Forces and the mobilization of the civilian populations.

The ministers also condemned the attempted incursion against the Diori Hamani international airport in Niamey on June 18, 2026, and paid tribute to the professionalism of the Nigerien Armed Forces. In their communiqué, they denounced what they describe as “terrorist and destabilization actions targeting the three confederated states,” attributed to “foreign state sponsors,” without naming any specific state or organization. This wording reflects the position of the AES governments; it has not been independently corroborated.

The Confederation of Sahel States has grouped Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger together since the founding treaty of July 2024, signed after the withdrawal of the three countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The rotating presidency has been held since January 2026 by Burkina Faso’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré.