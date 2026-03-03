BRICS: Moscow recalls the absence of a military assistance clause among member states

The Kremlin has sought to clear up any ambiguity. Through its spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, Russia reminded that joining the BRICS organization does not entail any obligation of military assistance in the event of an armed attack against one of its members.

This clarification comes amid heightened international tensions, as Iran, a member of the group since January 1, 2024, is engaged in a military confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Targeted strikes carried out in late February 2026 against Iranian facilities were followed by Tehran’s retaliations aiming at American bases in the region.

Speaking to the Sputnik news agency, Dmitri Peskov was explicit: participation in BRICS “does not imply any obligation of mutual assistance in the event of armed aggression”.

He stressed that the BRICS framework rests primarily on economic, financial, and political cooperation, and in no case constitutes a military alliance.

The Kremlin spokesperson thus stressed that the group cannot be equated with a collective defense organization comparable to NATO, whose members are bound by formal military commitments.

A tense diplomatic phase

In this context, Moscow says that President Vladimir Putin plans talks with several international leaders to assess the developments in the Iranian crisis and explore diplomatic avenues.

The ongoing conflict has already had notable repercussions, notably on oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Gulf. With no immediate prospect of de-escalation, the BRICS’ collective posture, oscillating between political consultations and calls for dialogue, should be closely watched at upcoming group summits and through possible mediation initiatives.