Boni Yayi’s resignation: the government says it sympathizes with Les Démocrates and reaches out to them

A few days after Thomas Boni Yayi’s withdrawal from the presidency of the Les Démocrates party, reactions continue to emerge in the political class.

This Friday, March 6, the Beninese government spoke out on this decision through its spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji.

“I can assure you that we sympathize with what is happening to LD’s friends. Obviously, we did not wish this for them, but we sympathize, we understand,” the spokesperson said, according to remarks reported by Africaho.

After the words of compassion, the government told members of this political formation that there is enough room for everyone on the nation-building project.

“But we are also fully prepared to say and to repeat that around the Benin’s nation-building project, no one will be superfluous and that all the forces of all citizens are welcome,” the government spokesperson said.

This is the first official reaction from the executive since the announcement of the former head of state’s resignation at the head of the opposition party.

Thomas Boni Yayi justified his withdrawal for health reasons.

Leading Les Démocrates since October 2023, the former president thus steps down from the party’s leadership, making way for a new generation.

This departure comes in a context marked by internal tensions within the political formation, notably after its non-participation in the 2026 municipal elections and in the presidential election scheduled for April 12.