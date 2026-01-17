Benin

Benin’s 2025 legislative elections: 7.14% of the vote for Les Démocrates, with no seats in Parliament.

Despite a non-negligible national score, the Les Démocrates (LD) party finds itself excluded from the distribution of seats in the National Assembly, in strict application of the Electoral Code.

Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
View all articles
GENERAL ELECTIONS 2026 IN BENIN
55 views
Sacca Lafia , Président de la CENA au Bénin
Sacca Lafia , Président de la CENA au Bénin PH: Présidence du Bénin
2 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

La suite après la publicité
Publicité
You're currently on the classic versionTry Benin Web TV 2.0 now.Discover BWTV 2.0

Provisional results of the legislative elections of January 11, 2026, released by the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA), show an electoral body of 7,834,608 registered, for 2,036,533 voters, i.e. an official turnout rate of 36.73%. Across the national territory, 2,790,347 valid votes have been counted, to which 87,426 invalid ballots are added.

If this rate is considered low by a portion of the public, electoral authorities remind that voting is not compulsory in Benin and that the electoral rolls include all adult citizens, including those outside the territory or unable to vote due to material incapacity.

In this context, the party Les Démocrates (LD) has received 450,405 votes nationally, i.e. 7.14% of the valid votes. This figure places LD among political formations that benefited from real and measurable support at the polls, far ahead of several other parties contesting the race.

National results by political formation

The valid votes are distributed as follows :

  • Union progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) : 1,148,118 votes (41.15 %) ;
  • Bloc républicain (BR) : 1,022,462 votes (36.64 %) ;
  • Les Démocrates (LD) : 450,405 votes (7.14 %) ;
  • Force cauris pour un Bénin émergent (FCBE) : 135,525 votes (4.86 %) ;
  • Mouvement des élites pour l’émancipation du Bénin (MOELE-BÉNIN) : 33,836 votes (1.21 %).
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
22:11 General Elections 2026 in Benin : 2026 legislative elections in Benin: 60 seats for the UPR and 49 seats for the BR (CENA)
21:45 General Elections 2026 in Benin : Benin’s 2025 legislative elections: 7.14% of the vote for Les Démocrates, with no seats in Parliament.
22:11 2026 legislative elections in Benin: 60 seats for the UPR and 49 seats for the BR (CENA)
You're currently on the classic versionDiscover BWTV 2.0