Benin’s 2025 legislative elections: 7.14% of the vote for Les Démocrates, with no seats in Parliament.
Despite a non-negligible national score, the Les Démocrates (LD) party finds itself excluded from the distribution of seats in the National Assembly, in strict application of the Electoral Code.
SUMMARY
Provisional results of the legislative elections of January 11, 2026, released by the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA), show an electoral body of 7,834,608 registered, for 2,036,533 voters, i.e. an official turnout rate of 36.73%. Across the national territory, 2,790,347 valid votes have been counted, to which 87,426 invalid ballots are added.
If this rate is considered low by a portion of the public, electoral authorities remind that voting is not compulsory in Benin and that the electoral rolls include all adult citizens, including those outside the territory or unable to vote due to material incapacity.
In this context, the party Les Démocrates (LD) has received 450,405 votes nationally, i.e. 7.14% of the valid votes. This figure places LD among political formations that benefited from real and measurable support at the polls, far ahead of several other parties contesting the race.
National results by political formation
The valid votes are distributed as follows :
- Union progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) : 1,148,118 votes (41.15 %) ;
- Bloc républicain (BR) : 1,022,462 votes (36.64 %) ;
- Les Démocrates (LD) : 450,405 votes (7.14 %) ;
- Force cauris pour un Bénin émergent (FCBE) : 135,525 votes (4.86 %) ;
- Mouvement des élites pour l’émancipation du Bénin (MOELE-BÉNIN) : 33,836 votes (1.21 %).
