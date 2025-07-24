BY COUNTRIES
Benin Weather alerts about an unusual cold wave and makes recommendations

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Since the beginning of July 2025, several localities in South Benin, notably the coastal strip, are experiencing an unusual wave of cool weather, with temperatures below the seasonal norms. Meteo Benin warns of a phenomenon caused by monsoon winds and calls for vigilance, especially for vulnerable populations.

An unusual cold wave has settled over southern Benin since the early days of July 2025. In an official note dated July 14, the General Directorate of METEO-BENIN confirms that maximum temperatures recorded in several localities of the coastal band currently fluctuate between 26°C and 28°C, which are 1 to 2°C lower than the seasonal norms.

This is a significant enough deviation to catch the attention of meteorologists, who attribute this situation to the strengthening of monsoon winds and high atmospheric humidity.

This unique atmospheric configuration favors the penetration of cooler air from the Gulf of Guinea, coupled with an almost permanent cloud cover, which limits sunlight and hence daytime warming. The result is an unusual feel of coolness for this time of the year.

A phenomenon set to continue

According to METEO-BENIN forecasts, this situation should persist throughout the month, with a slight temperature rise expected between July 19 and 23. However, this increase will be short-lived, followed by another modest drop related to the seasonal cooling often observed as August approaches.

Clearly, the current trend confirms seasonal forecasts and signals an earlier arrival of the heavy rainy season in South Benin. In the Centre and the North, temperatures remain close to normal, but the well-established monsoon could also enhance the cool sensation there.

Vigilance recommended for vulnerable populations

In reaction to this situation, METEO-BENIN recommends some precautions for the public, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments or rheumatism.

People are advised to wear appropriate clothing covering the head, neck, and extremities, avoid prolonged exposure to wind, and regularly follow weather bulletins available on the website www.meteobenin.bj, in the media, and on social networks.

The General Directorate calls for caution and reminds that this phenomenon is not alarming, but it does require adjustments in clothing and sanitary habits, particularly during high humidity and wind conditions.

