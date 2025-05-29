GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: urgent roof repairs launched in 135 public secondary schools

Benin: urgent roof repairs launched in 135 public secondary schools

Society
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
The government of Benin has announced the urgent repair of damaged roofs in 135 public secondary schools (Collèges d’Enseignement Général), as decided during the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Faced with the alarming deterioration of school infrastructure—caused in part by storms and high winds—the Council resolved to rehabilitate the roofs of classrooms in 135 secondary schools across the country. The goal is to ensure the safety of students and teachers and to prevent any prolonged disruption to classes.

The report presented to the Council highlighted the extent of the damage. In some schools, not only were roofs torn off, but supporting structures were also severely compromised. Additional forms of degradation were noted, threatening the overall integrity of school buildings.

To address the situation, the government has tasked the Agency for the Construction of Education Sector Infrastructure (ACISE) with coordinating the necessary measures for rapid rehabilitation. The repair work will be carried out by selected construction firms, with the objective of completing the work before the start of the next academic year.

This large-scale intervention will span 53 communes across 11 departments in Benin, with efforts distributed equitably to ensure nationwide coverage.

