Benin: truck carrying suspect pharmaceutical cargo overturns in Ikpinlè

Society
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Image illustratif d'Accident, @: Google.com
A transport truck overturned on the evening of Friday, May 31, 2025, in Ikpinlè, located in the Plateau Department of southeastern Benin. The driver, currently on the run, abandoned the vehicle, which was found to be carrying a suspicious load of pharmaceutical products—some possibly containing illegal substances.

The accident occurred in front of Ikpinlè’s General Education Secondary School No. 1. The truck, heavily loaded with boxes of medicine, tipped over and blocked the roadway.

Authorities from the customs department, the Republican Police in Pobè, and the armed forces quickly responded to secure the site and carry out an initial assessment of the cargo.

According to sources close to the investigation, the contents of the truck raised serious concerns. Several boxes were found to contain unregistered pharmaceutical substances, suspected of being intended for illicit export to Nigeria.

Customs officials immediately seized the goods, and recovery vehicles were dispatched to unload the cargo and restore traffic on this critical segment of the Benin–Nigeria corridor.

The driver and his assistant reportedly fled the scene shortly after the accident, further fueling suspicions of organized trafficking.

A joint investigation is currently underway, led by customs enforcement and the gendarmerie, to track down the fugitives and determine the exact nature of the operation.

The incident has reignited concerns over porous borders and the growing pharmaceutical smuggling networks between Benin and Nigeria. These routes are often exploited to transport substandard medicines stored in unsafe conditions, posing a serious threat to public health.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the transportation or sale of pharmaceutical products.

