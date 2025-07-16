BY COUNTRIES
Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Florent Mahougnon, activiste béninois
Florent Mahougnon, activiste béninois
Accused of harassment and electronic fraud, the Beninese TikToker Florent Mahougnon Mèkponou learned his fate on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) sentenced him to a two-year suspended prison term and a fine of two million CFA francs, reports Africaho.

This relatively lenient verdict follows proceedings opened since July 2024. The influencer, known for his controversial videos on social media, was accused of using electronic means to defraud and harass certain Internet users. Absent from the hearing, he was judged by default.

The Court also ordered the confiscation of his computer, the tool used to commit the offenses. However, other personal items seized during the investigation must be returned to him.

Released on bail since March 2025 after about eight months in jail, Florent Mahougnon already faced severe criticism from the public prosecutor. During the submissions in April, the prosecutor had called for a two-year suspended sentence, along with a fine of one million CFA francs, while warning against the digital transgressions of the defendant.

On the defense side, Attorney Omer Sylvain Tchiakpè attempted to secure a sentence exemption by citing his client’s mental state. According to the lawyer, Florent Mahougnon was undergoing psychiatric care at the Jacquot center, which, he argued, should lessen his criminal responsibility.

