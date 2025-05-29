GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: Thursday, May 29, 2025 declared a public holiday

Benin: Thursday, May 29, 2025 declared a public holiday

Society
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Jours fériés
Jours fériés
- Publicité-

The government of Benin has officially declared Thursday, May 29, 2025, a public holiday, with full pay and time off, throughout the national territory. The announcement was made in a statement from the Ministry of Labor and Civil Service.

The decision comes in observance of Ascension Day, a Christian holiday. The communiqué, signed by the Minister of Labor, specifies that the day will be observed in accordance with Law No. 90-019 of July 27, 1990, which governs public holidays in the Republic of Benin.

A respected tradition

Ascension Day, celebrated 40 days after Easter, commemorates the ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven according to Christian belief. It is officially recognized as a public holiday in Benin and is typically marked by religious gatherings, solemn Masses, and family get-togethers.

The celebration also provides a brief break in the professional calendar, offering Beninese citizens a moment of spiritual and social rest as the month of June approaches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

Benin

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Benin

Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Benin

Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

Benin

Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Benin

White gold: Benin reaffirms its leadership in West Africa’s cotton sector

Benin

Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

Benin

Benin launches feasibility studies for 3 strategic road corridors with UEMOA support

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved