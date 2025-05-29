Benin: Thursday, May 29, 2025 declared a public holiday

- Publicité-

The government of Benin has officially declared Thursday, May 29, 2025, a public holiday, with full pay and time off, throughout the national territory. The announcement was made in a statement from the Ministry of Labor and Civil Service.

The decision comes in observance of Ascension Day, a Christian holiday. The communiqué, signed by the Minister of Labor, specifies that the day will be observed in accordance with Law No. 90-019 of July 27, 1990, which governs public holidays in the Republic of Benin.

A respected tradition

Ascension Day, celebrated 40 days after Easter, commemorates the ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven according to Christian belief. It is officially recognized as a public holiday in Benin and is typically marked by religious gatherings, solemn Masses, and family get-togethers.

The celebration also provides a brief break in the professional calendar, offering Beninese citizens a moment of spiritual and social rest as the month of June approaches.