Benin: the national bachelor’s degree exam will take place on August 18th

The written exams of the national undergraduate exam, sole session of 2025, will take place from Monday, August 18th to Saturday, September 13th throughout the national territory.

The schedule was set by an inter-ministerial order dated Thursday, March 27, 2025. The ministers in charge of early childhood and primary education, higher education and scientific research, as well as the acting minister of secondary, technical and vocational education, jointly signed the order governing the organization of these exams.

As for the master’s exams, they are scheduled from Monday, September 22 to Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Students enrolled in undergraduate and master’s degree programs in private higher education establishments (EPES) are thus informed of the official examination dates. This session is a crucial step for obtaining a diploma recognized by the Beninese state.

Following the reform initiated in 2017, the national undergraduate and master’s exams have become obligatory for learners from private universities. This reform ends the dual signature diploma system, which prevailed before. Until then, diplomas issued by the EPES were co-signed by the institutions themselves and the Beninese state.

The establishment of national exams aims to harmonize qualification levels and guarantee a better quality of diplomas issued in the private system.

