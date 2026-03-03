Benin: the GSR party breaks with the Opposition’s Coordination Framework and accuses Les Démocrates

The GSR party officially announced its withdrawal from the Framework for Consultation of the Political Opposition, marking a new fracture within Benin’s opposition.

The political party, led by Antoine Guédou Vissetogbé, directly points the finger at the Les Démocrates party, which it accuses of repeated breaches of the common rules.

In a public statement, the GSR cites a “permanent violation of the texts governing the bodies of the Front for the Restoration of Democracy (FRD) and the Framework for Consultation of the Opposition”.

The party says that these internal dysfunctions have progressively emptied the framework of its substance and compromised its collective functioning.

At the heart of the grievances is also the refusal, attributed to the Les Démocrates party, to formalize a political agreement for the current legislature.

According to the GSR, despite a collaboration engaged since 2020, no agreement would have been signed in order to jointly prepare the general elections scheduled for 2026. This attitude is deemed incompatible with the spirit of unity and coordination supposed to guide the opposition’s actions.

The GSR party thus states that it is taking the consequences of what it regards as a political and organizational deadlock. Its withdrawal from the Framework for Consultation is presented as an act of consistency, in the face of the impossibility, according to it, of enforcing the common rules and of building a shared strategy.

This decision highlights the persistent tensions among the different forces that make up the opposition, unable to speak the same language and lacking a visionary leader.