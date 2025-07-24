BY COUNTRIES
Benin: The armed forces change uniforms, what you don’t know about “digitalized ripstop camo”

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Des militaires béninois lors d'un défilé
Des militaires béninois lors d'un défilé. @Présidence du Bénin
Starting August 1, 2025, Beninese soldiers will wear a new uniform in response to a clothing reform, desired by the high military command.

On the occasion of the national holiday, the Beninese Armed Forces (Fab) will adopt a modernized fatigues, designed for today’s operational realities.

Dubbed “digitalized ripstop fatigues”, this uniform embodies the desire for transformation and performance that the military institution has been pursuing for several years under the authority of Major General Fructueux Gbaguidi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armies.

This change, more than a simple makeover, is part of a series of substantive reforms, affecting the organization, training, equipment, and the regulatory framework of Beninese soldiers. Supervised by a legal arsenal, presidential decree, ministerial order and specific instructions, the new military clothing is the result of rigorous planning aimed at optimizing the effectiveness of men on the ground.

A uniform cut for action

The new fatigues are made from a digitalized ripstop fabric, known for its resistance, durability, and technical qualities. Based on cotton and polyester, it combines comfort, breathability, and strength. This reinforced weaving prevents any tear from spreading and guarantees soldiers reliable clothing even in the harshest conditions.

Lightweight, fast to dry and resistant to abrasion, it also incorporates advanced camouflage technology, essential for tactical missions.

It’s not just about the fabric. Each element of the outfit – pants, jacket, cap has been rethought to meet the demands of mobility, discretion, and ergonomics.

The pants are adjustable at the waist, equipped with numerous functional pockets and tightened at the ankles by velcro strips. The jacket, for its part, benefits from reinforced seams, multiple storage spaces and a structure designed for endurance. Even the cap, often overlooked, is equipped with ventilation grommets for maximum comfort.

