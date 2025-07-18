Benin – Sonia Annick Agbantou’s Funeral: Official Tributes this Friday

- Publicité-

The funeral program for Sonia Annick Agbantou, an iconic figure of the Beninese media, began this Thursday, July 17, 2025, with the arrival of her remains at Cotonou Airport. After a touching evening of prayers in Ouenlinda, the body now lies in the morgue of Porto-Novo, awaiting the continuation of the tributes scheduled for this Friday.

This Friday, July 18, the funeral of presenter Sonia Agbantou resumes at 11 a.m. with the removal of the body from the Porto-Novo morgue. At noon, the remains will be taken to the deceased’s home in Djèrègbé, before a stopover at Dégbé-Benin, at the Lalèyè – Oké – Agbantou family headquarters at 2 p.m. The procession will then make a stop at the mother’s house in Koukoyi at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the esplanade of the National Assembly of Porto-Novo will host a great artistic and spiritual evening. Several highlights are announced including official tributes, testimonies, prayers and cultural performances, in an atmosphere that is both solemn and imbued with gratitude.

Last farewell scheduled for this Saturday in Cotonou

The day of Saturday, July 19, will mark the end of the funeral program. The removal of the body will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the esplanade of the National Assembly. It will be followed by a mass at the Catholic Church of the Martyrs of Uganda in Tokpota at 9 a.m. The burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the municipal cemetery of Djègan-Daho.

Condolences will be received at the cemetery, at the end of the burial. As a reminder, Sonia Annick Agbantou passed away in Dijon, France, on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the age of 39. Her remains were greeted with great emotion by her loved ones and admirers at the Cardinal Bernardin Gantin Airport in Cotonou on the night of Thursday, July 17, 2025.