BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Sonia Annick Agbantou's Funeral: Official Tributes this Friday

Benin – Sonia Annick Agbantou’s Funeral: Official Tributes this Friday

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Sonia Annick Agbantou
Sonia Annick Agbantou
- Publicité-

The funeral program for Sonia Annick Agbantou, an iconic figure of the Beninese media, began this Thursday, July 17, 2025, with the arrival of her remains at Cotonou Airport. After a touching evening of prayers in Ouenlinda, the body now lies in the morgue of Porto-Novo, awaiting the continuation of the tributes scheduled for this Friday.

This Friday, July 18, the funeral of presenter Sonia Agbantou resumes at 11 a.m. with the removal of the body from the Porto-Novo morgue. At noon, the remains will be taken to the deceased’s home in Djèrègbé, before a stopover at Dégbé-Benin, at the Lalèyè – Oké – Agbantou family headquarters at 2 p.m. The procession will then make a stop at the mother’s house in Koukoyi at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the esplanade of the National Assembly of Porto-Novo will host a great artistic and spiritual evening. Several highlights are announced including official tributes, testimonies, prayers and cultural performances, in an atmosphere that is both solemn and imbued with gratitude.

Last farewell scheduled for this Saturday in Cotonou

The day of Saturday, July 19, will mark the end of the funeral program. The removal of the body will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the esplanade of the National Assembly. It will be followed by a mass at the Catholic Church of the Martyrs of Uganda in Tokpota at 9 a.m. The burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the municipal cemetery of Djègan-Daho.

Condolences will be received at the cemetery, at the end of the burial. As a reminder, Sonia Annick Agbantou passed away in Dijon, France, on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the age of 39. Her remains were greeted with great emotion by her loved ones and admirers at the Cardinal Bernardin Gantin Airport in Cotonou on the night of Thursday, July 17, 2025.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Meeting between Talon and business leaders to sustain development momentum

Benin

Cotonou: Nassirou Arifari-Bako dismantles the myth of African unity

Togo

Togo: 559 military personnel dismissed from the army

Ivory Coast

President A’Salfo: a fan shows up at the Valras concert with a sign

Benin

Benin – AN: Vitali Boton justifies the absence of oral questions during the 1st regular session

Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: A special session announced for candidates referred to as “reserved cases”

Benin

“I was on the verge of giving up music,” Nikanor pays tribute to his unseen pillars

Benin

National Assembly: Louis Vlavonou criticized for his governance by The Democrats

Benin

Record economic growth in Benin in 2024: a sustained leap but still uneven

Benin

Fuel embezzlement case at the national navy: 24 months in prison sought against 2 former high-ranking military officials

VIEW ALL FEEDS