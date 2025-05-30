Benin: seven members of the same family killed in tragic road accident

- Publicité-

Seven members of a single family lost their lives in a fatal road accident on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Ita-Djèbou, a locality in the commune of Sakété, Plateau department, in southern Benin.

The victims were returning from a family ceremony held in Kétou when their vehicle collided with a truck near the local market of Ita-Djèbou, according to reports from Frissons Radio.

The crash, which involved a passenger car carrying the family and a heavy-duty truck, sent shockwaves through the local community. The collision was so severe that none of the family members survived. Among the deceased were a man, his wife, and their children.

The tragedy has deeply affected residents of the region, sparking renewed concerns over road safety in the area.