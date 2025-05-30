GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: seven members of the same family killed in tragic road accident

Benin: seven members of the same family killed in tragic road accident

Society
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Image illustratif d'Accident, @: Google.com
- Publicité-

Seven members of a single family lost their lives in a fatal road accident on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Ita-Djèbou, a locality in the commune of Sakété, Plateau department, in southern Benin.

The victims were returning from a family ceremony held in Kétou when their vehicle collided with a truck near the local market of Ita-Djèbou, according to reports from Frissons Radio.

The crash, which involved a passenger car carrying the family and a heavy-duty truck, sent shockwaves through the local community. The collision was so severe that none of the family members survived. Among the deceased were a man, his wife, and their children.

The tragedy has deeply affected residents of the region, sparking renewed concerns over road safety in the area.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

Benin

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Benin

Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Benin

Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

Benin

Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Benin

White gold: Benin reaffirms its leadership in West Africa’s cotton sector

Benin

Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

Benin

Benin launches feasibility studies for 3 strategic road corridors with UEMOA support

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved