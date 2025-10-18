Benin: Seen with suspected terrorists, a young man prosecuted before the Criet

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) examined, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, a case concerning alleged membership in a terrorist organization.

At the dock, the defendant firmly denied the charges against him. According to the elements presented by the Court, the man was reportedly seen with his face uncovered in the company of individuals suspected of belonging to a terrorist network operating along the border strip between Benin and Nigeria.

Asked to explain himself, the person in question said he had gone to Bohicon for strictly professional reasons, denying any link to terrorist activities. He nevertheless remained evasive about the reasons that led him to consider moving his family to Nigeria, a point the Court described as “disturbing”.

Read also : Benin: former MP Soulé Sabi Moussa has died

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

At the end of the hearing, the CRIET postponed the case to December 18, 2025 for the continuation of the proceedings.