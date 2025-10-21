Benin: Sabaï Katé, former minister under Boni Yayi dies

Former Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Sabaï Katé, died during the night of Sunday, October 19 to Monday, October 20, 2025, at around 3 a.m. at the National University Hospital Center (Centre national hospitalier universitaire, CNHU) in Cotonou.

According to the daily Fraternité, the former deputy of the 7th legislature died after a long illness.

A prominent member of the Bloc Républicain (BR), Sabaï Katé also served as mayor of Banikoara, in the Alibori department, his native land. His passing comes as the national political scene is gearing up for the 2026 general elections.

Holding a doctorate in agronomic sciences, Sabaï Katé made his mark in both the political and research fields. Before taking on ministerial duties, he distinguished himself scientifically as a research officer at the National Institute of Agricultural Research of Benin (INRAB) and at the Laboratory of Applied Ecology of the University of Abomey-Calavi.

A hands-on man, known for his rigor and commitment to agricultural development, Dr. Katé leaves behind the image of a discreet, hard-working and respected civil servant, whose passing deeply saddens Benin’s political and academic communities.