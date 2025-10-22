Benin: Pastor Edgard Guidibi taken into police custody by the criminal brigade

The well-known Beninese pastor Edgard Guidibi was apprehended and placed in police custody at the criminal brigade on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Preacher Edgard Guidibi is no longer free to move. Also the owner of a real estate agency, he would reportedly be involved in a new land-related case, according to Le Potentiel.

Also read : Benin: three charges brought against Edgard Guidibi

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The man of God was arrested and placed in custody at the criminal brigade. But this is not his first run-in with the law. Already in 2020, he had been sentenced to eight months’ suspended imprisonment and fined 500,000 CFA francs for fraud, fraud involving public solicitation, and criminal conspiracy.

At the time, several complaints had been filed against him in cases involving the sale of plots. One of these cases led to his placement in pretrial detention on February 27, 2020, before his conviction was handed down on March 10 of the same year by the Cotonou court.

Represented in 2020 by lawyers Huguette Bokpè Gnancadja and Valentin Akoha, Edgard Guidibi was then granted provisional release after several weeks of pretrial detention.